A section of Opposition Members of Parliament has asked fellow legislator Persis Namuganza to stand down in favor of Speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga in the NRM Vice Chairperson’s race.

Namuganza vowed to unseat Kadaga on the position for NRM’s Central Executive Committee as Vice Chairperson (women).

However, during a session at parliament on Friday, members of opposition led by Dokolo woman MP Cecilia Ogwal said they would not watch while Namuganza disrespects Kadaga.

“I will be ashamed to see Rt Hon Kadaga being challenged by anyone who has not reached her age. It is important that children of today begin respecting age. You can tamper with anything else, but please don’t tamper with Kadaga being the National Vice Chairman of NRM,” Ogwal said.

She said she would invite Namuganza for dialogue and persuade her to stand down for Kadaga in that regard.

“I will talk to Persis (Namuganza) and tell her to start earning respect as a politician, she should stand down. I will tell her I love her so much as my daughter but she should respect the elders,” she added.

Nakawa MP Michael Kabaziguruka of FDC said he will campaign for Kadaga within Kampala and in his own constituency.

“I will be reaching out to people of Nakawa, Kampala asking them to vote for speaker Kadaga,” he said.

Asuman Basalirwa of Jeema and people Power claimed that Kadaga has been the unifying factor for all opposition members of Parliament.

“The RT Hon speaker has been a unifying factor, despite the challenges we have in IPOD,” he said.