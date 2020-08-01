The titular head of the Muslim community, Prince Kassim Nakibinge, has wondered why insufficient resources are allocated to the health sector at this time when the country is still battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

He made the remarks during Eid Adha prayers at his home in Kibuli.

“We have always asked the MPs to allocate resources to the health sector, the answer has been that there are no resources but I am dismayed to learn that they have created more constituencies which are going to increase on the budget of administrative costs,” said Nakibinge.

He said the resources should have gone to the health sector so that infrastructure and the remuneration for the doctors is improved for the well being of this country.

“You can’t have anything moving unless you have the health sector fully operational. You can put up all the infrastructure you want, you can have all MPs but if they are not healthy, there is nothing we can do,” he said.

He said this time around, everybody has to go to hospitals due to the pandemic therefore people need functional hospitals.

“We thank Allah for protecting us against Covid-19. Compared to other countries, we have fewer numbers. I won’t get tired of telling those concerned to put resources in the health sector,” Nakibinge noted.

Nakibinge also called for tolerance from security agencies in the country as they implement the law during this pandemic period.

He was concerned that some security personnel are overstepping their mandate.

“I thank the security agencies for taking back the LDUs for training; They were killing more people than Covid-19. We pray that you don’t bring them back half baked,” he said.

Nakibinge also said Kibuli is ready to welcome all political aspirants ahead of the 2021 elections.

“At Kibuli we have taken a decision. We are going to give audience to all the political heavy weights in this country and we listen to their programmes. We want to raise our concerns and all the challenges we have met. It is now an open door policy for all, we shall meet you,” he said.