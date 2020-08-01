A section of opposition MPs led by the Dokolo Woman legislator Cecilia Ogwal have vowed to engage the state minister for Lands, Persis Namuganza, to persuade her to quit the race for the position of the second national vice chairperson of the ruling National Resistance Movement.

These legislators want Speaker Rebecca Kadaga go through unopposed.

Ogwal said even if she subscribes to FDC, she believes that Kadaga is the rightful person for the position of the second vice chairperson in NRM.

Some analysts said it is surprising that some opposition members have got involved in this internal election of NRM with some of them vowing to traverse the country to campaign for Kadaga.

Besides Ogwal, other opposition legislators who have jumped on the Kadaga bandwagon are; Elijah Okupa and Gilbert Oulanya.

Some NRM leaning legislators including Minister Amelia Kyambadde and Raphael Magyezi, the minister for Local Government, among others, have said they will do everything to ensure that Kadaga retains the CEC position.

Kyambadde said Kadaga is a woman of dignity who has mentored and inspired many leaders in this country, fought for the observation of good governance, rule of law among others.

NRM’s Central Executive Committee is next week expected to vet all those vying for the different positions to serve on this top organ of the Party.