After being obliterated during the 2016 general elections, Moses Mwesi has again bounced back to contest for a member of parliament for Budaka County a seat. which he lost to Kezekia Mbogo,

Speaking to Nile post at Wilta travelers INN Budaka, the soft-spoken hopeful said he has gathered enough momentum to tussle out with other contenders

‘’In 2016 my voters thought I was too young to lead them but they did not know that I was mature in the brain, now I am back fresh and reloaded,’ he said.

Mwesi who holds a diploma in tourism said no weapon this time formed against his bid for the seat will ever proper as he strives to usher unity among leaders of Bugwere both politically, economically, and socially.

On education, he says he is ready to lobby government to put in place better infrastructures for both teachers and learners

As a country that depends mainly on agriculture He says he will lobby for a suitable cash crop for farmers in Bugwere and installation of weather forecast machines to assist farmers.

On the environment, he says he will encourage members of the community to involve massively in afforestation.

Commenting on the virtual campaigns he said its totally unacceptable.

‘’In my village without power, people have no radios, TV sets and smartphones how can that be possible’’ Mwesi posed

At least 10 people have expressed interest to represent the people of Budaka county many of them from the NRM party.

They include; Mwesi Moses, Baaya Charles, Goire Moses, former LC V chairperson Mboizi Arthur, Mwanika Francis.

Others are Professor Kiwolu James, former URA commissioner James Kisaale, Magwua Asuman, Kalikusu Amosi, and the incumbent Kezekia Mbogo.