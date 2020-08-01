President Museveni today appointed Brig.Flavia Byekwaso as the new UPDF spokesperson replacing Brig. Richard Karemire, the Nile Post has learnt.

The development was announced by Karemire on Saturday afternoon.

“Please join me to welcome Brig.Gen.Flavia Byekwaso appointed the defence spokesperson following the end of my tour of duty,”Brig.Karemire tweeted.

He added that he has been deployed at the East African Community Secretariat as the defence Liaison Officer.

Brig.Byekwaso is one of the army representatives in parliament and she becomes the first woman to be appointed as the UPDF spokesperson.

She also becomes the seventh person to hold the position.

In other changes, Museveni appointed Maj gen Don Nabaasa, the former SFC Commander as Contingent Commander in Somalia while Brig Felix Kulayigye has been assigned to Operation Wealth Creation (OWC)

Full list of changes below

1.Maj Gen Sam Kiwanuka- Chief of Production& Welfare.

2.Maj Gen Moses Ddiba Ssentongo_ Chief Mubende Rehabilitation Centre.

3.Maj Gen Hudson Mukasa_Chief of Staff Reserve Forces

4.Maj Gen Francis Okello_Comdt National Defense College.

5.Maj Gen Innocent Oula_Deputy MD NEC.

6.Maj Gen Don Nabasa_Contingent Commander-AMISOM.

7.Brig Gen Emanuel Rwashande _Chief Civil Military Cooperation

8.Brig Gen Stephen Oluka- deployed to OWC

9.Brig Gen George Etyang-OWC

10.Brig Gen Jeff Mukasa_ Director Counter Terrorism

11.Brig Gen William Beinomugisha- 2/ic 2 Division

12. Brig Gen James Kaija_Defense Advisor UK

13. Brig Gen Fred Karara_ DA Sudan

14. Brig Gen Christopher Bbossa_DA China.

15. Brig Gen Mike Kisame_ DA Kenya

16. Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe 3 Div Commander

17. Brig Gen Simon Ocan- DA Switzerland

18.Brig Gen Michael Kabango_Seconded to AU Peace Support Operations Department.

19.Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye- OWC.

20.Brig Gen Mathew Gureme- Chief of Training

& Recruitment.

21.Brig Gen Richard Karemire _ Defence Liaison Officer(DLO) EAC Secretariat Headquarters.

22.Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso-Defence Spokesperson

23. Brig Gen Tingira Irumba_ Chief of Policy& Plans

24. Brig Gen Charles Asiimwe _ Commander National Counter Terrorism Centre.

25.Brig Gen Richard Otto_ Deputy CMI

26.Brig Gen James Nambale_ DA Turkey.

27.Brig Gen Robert Ocama-OWC

28. Col Bahoku Barigye- DA Cuba

29. Col Keith Katungi_ Commandant Military Police.