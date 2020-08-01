A 67-year- old Nigerian national and a resident of Kisenyi, a Kampala suburb has become the third person to die of Coronavirus in Uganda, the Ministry of Health has announced.

According to the situation report released on Friday afternoon, the deceased passed on at Kiruddu where he had been admitted earlier.

“He had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 which include; cough, fever, chest pain and difficulty in breathing,” the Ministry of Health said in the statement.

The deceased is said to have first sought treatment at a private clinic but later went to Kiruddu referral hospital where he was admitted and samples were taken off but passed on July 29,2020.

“The samples analysed at the Uganda Virus Research Institute confirmed SARS-COV-2.”

According to the Health Ministry, 15 contacts have been listed.

So far, Uganda’s confirmed Coronavirus cases are 1,154 and 1,028 of these have fully recovered and discharged whereas three have so far died.

The latest development of community infections, especially in Kampala has been a cause of worry for authorities.

So far, two people from the same area, Kisenyi in a Kampala have now died of the virus.

President Museveni recently warned members of the public against laxity in the fight against Coronavirus.

He said that despite advice, man people have to wait for police to force them follow the standard operating procedures including wearing of facemasks and washing of hands while entering public facilities.