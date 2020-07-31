Parliament has approved the creation of 46 new constituencies in various parts of the country to enlarge the number of representatives in the August House.

On Thursday, the Minister for Local Government, Raphael Magyezi introduced a motion under Article 179(iv) of the Constitution providing for the creation of new counties in the country.

Consequently, parliament approved and passed all the new counties.

Among the 46 constituencies included the 15 new counties that parliament had earlier in June been rejected after MPs complained that some counties had been left out.

However, when the Local Government Minister returned the same, parliament approved and passed them.

The newly approved constituencies include;Kiboga West, Buhweju West, Lamwo East, Bugangaizi South, Chekwi East, West Budama Central, Buwekula South, Kwania North, Kagoma North, Buyanja East, Ngariam, Agago West, Bukanga North, Bukimbiri and Nakaseke Central.

Parliament also passed and approved Kapere (Ngora district),Butiru (Manafwa)Kyoga North (Amolatar),Napero West (Karenga),Bukora East (Napak),Nwoya East (Nwoya),Namayingo South (Namayingo),Elgon North (Bulambuli) Samya Bugwe South (Busia) and Mawogola West (Sembabule).

Others are; Otuke East (Otuke),Ruhama East (Ntungamo),Isingiro West (Isingiro),Two county (Bukwo),Okyero (Kaberamaido),Soy (Kween),Namisindwa (Namisindwa),Gweli (Soroti),Pingire (Serere),Bukonko central (Mbale),Aringa East (Yumbe),Kyaka Central (Kyegegwa),Ruhinda South (Mitooma),Kyigai (Bududa),Gogonya (Palisa),Busiki North (Namutumba),Maruzi North (Apac),Rwampara East (Rwampara),Bugangahizi (Kikuube),West Budama North East (Tororo) and Dodoth North (Kaabong).

The latest development sees the number of constituencies rise to 353 whereas the number of MPs in the 11th parliament will rise to 497.

The number might also go up to 527 Members of Parliament if the August House considers and passes the motion for creation of five seats for the elderly persons and additional district women representatives.

Many have warned government over the increasing number of MPs which means an increase in the expenditure in terms of salaries, allowances and other benefits.

However government in response has always defended the same as being made to ensure they extend services near the population.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre on Tuesday, Ogwang said the need to extend services nearer the people and effective representation necessitates the need to create new counties.

“It was not our constitutional wish but the needs of people. These counties have been passed by their respective district councils whereas some have been waited for as far as 2010,” Ogwang said.

The minister explained that the required criteria, including the Constitutional requirements had been passed by the various areas before government accepted to carve out new constituencies.