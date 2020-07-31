Arua Municipality MP, Kassiano Wadri, has explained why he decided to join the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) and not the National Unity Platform (NUP) which is headed by Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Speaking after he was unveiled by ANT, Wadri said he initially identified with People Power (which later morphed into NUP) because it was a movement which was a home to all those aggrieved by the current political state of affairs.

However, he said, he decided to join ANT because he found its values and mission more alluring.

Kyagulanyi vigorously campaigned for Wadri during the Arua Municipality by elections in 2018. In fact, days before the election, they were brutalised by security operatives.

Some people had naturally expected him to join Kyagulanyi’s party.

Wadri said that since he played a part in the initial stages when ANT was being formed, he could not miss being a registered member of the party.

“I am overjoyed once again to make this homecoming to ANT. We traversed this country all the way from Arua, to north, to east and west testing waters to establish this party. We were like in a wilderness. I am happy for going through this turbulence,” Wadri said

He said he felt more comfortable being in a political organization that is led by Muntu with whom they share youthful history especially in the struggle for good governance.

“Don’t underestimate yourself, move out and do something. Many people are warming to take up various leadership positions but I am happy that Muntu will go through the nomination as others will fail. People are crossing over to this party because of its mission and core values of liberating, transforming this country,” he said.

In his remarks, Gen Muntu said ANT had the honour of welcoming within its fold three new members of high standing: Wadri, Frank Ndamureeba Mukunzi and Mr.Chris Charles Oyua.

“Hon. Wadri needs no introduction to the country. For years he has been at the frontline of fighting for an equitable and just Uganda. His vast experience and commitment is a major boost to our young party and we look forward to harnessing it to maximum effect,”Muntu said.