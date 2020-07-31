The new executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA),Dorothy Kisaka, has vowed to make Kampala a vibrant and attractive city for all Ugandans.

Kisaka made the remarks as she took oath to start working as KCCA’s new head.

“I am committed to my new assignment” she said adding that among her areas of focus will be minimizing interruptions to development by building bridges that promote peace across the many stakeholders.

She said every promotion in public service is a promotion to greater service therefore it calls for sacrifice, for diligence and a lot of hard work.

She promised to work with the KCCA political and technical leadership so that they can effectively deliver quality services.

“Kampala city is a home to all Ugandans, a home to millions of city dwellers from different walks of life, of different languages, and of different political leanings. But despite our diversity, the aspiration is one; the people of Uganda want a vibrant and attractive City. They want a City that they can proudly call their home,”said Kisaka.

She expressed her gratitude to President Museveni for the trust he has conferred upon her to serve at the helm of KCCA as executive Director.

“I am greatly honoured by this appointment and I embrace the opportunity to serve with great gratitude and humility. I affirm my readiness to serve the people of Uganda and develop the capital city of our beautiful country,”she said.

She pledged to commit her energies and daily work to deliver on the city vision, a vibrant, attractive and sustainable city.

“We aspire to scale new heights to meet the aspirations of the people of Uganda. There is no doubt that the strong legacy established by my predecessor Jennifer Semakula Musisi will provide a solid foundation for the greater works yet to come,”she said.

Other officials that were sworn in include; Eng David Luyimbazi Ssali, the deputy executive director and Ms Grace Akullo, the Director Administration and Human Resource as part of this team among others.