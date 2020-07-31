Seventy six senior police officers yesterday graduated from the Senior Command and Staff College, Bwebajja after completing a one year course in command and human rights.

The graduates were cohorts of September 15, 2017 intake and April 6, 2019. The graduates were drawn from various of Police.

The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola, presided over the graduation via video conference while his deputy Maj Gen Muzeeyi Sabiiti physically attended the function.

Ochola congratulated the officers for completing the course and for being disciplined while at the college.

He said that police as an institution is committed to protecting life and property as per the mandate.

Sabiiti appreciated President Museveni for the great support he has rendered to police as an institution. He said that police has got better technology to fight crime.

He said that with CCTV cameras, the police can now have a bird’s eye view in terms of policing an area. He urged the officers to adapt with the changing environment in policing which is challenging.

SSP Caroline Akoth, who spoke on behalf of other graduates said the course has helped them acquire new skills in planning and briefing personnel before deployment, agenda setting and prioritizing national security components.

“It has enhanced us with critical analysis of situations, enhanced teamwork. We are now very strong and ready to take on tasks,” SSP Akoth said.

Bwebajja College Commandant, Dr. John Kamya, said the 2017 cohort had 39 senior police officers but one was dismissed after his paper were unfit for a Master’s course.

The 2019 intake had 38 senior police officers and have all acquired skills in crime analysis, intelligence and human rights observance.

Dr Kamya said that the graduates include Assistant Superintendents of Police – ASP, Superintendents of Police – SPs and Senior Superintendents of Police – SSPs.

“You’re leaving this place with certificates in development, command and research competencies. The must be attributes of police commanders. You’ve also acquired knowledge in crime management, intelligence and service writing,” Dr Kamya said.

Dr Kamya added that the skills officers have attained must also enable them comprehensively investigate sexual offences.