Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu has fired Education Minister David Mabumba with immediate effect.

In a statement released by Mr Lungu’s spokesperson Isaac Chipampe, no reason was given for the dismissal.

However, earlier in the morning, videos of a man who looks like him went viral. The man was naked and masturbating.

Mr Mabumba, who previously also served as energy minister, has neither commented on the videos nor the dismissal.

He has been replaced at the ministry of education by Dennis Wanchinga.

Police say they are investigating the matter while the National Guidance Affairs Minister Reverend Godfridah Sumaili has urged the public to stop circulating the video.

Ms Sumaili has told the local media it is unethical and immoral for people to continue circulating the video.

But that has not stopped the social media frenzy.

Source: BBC