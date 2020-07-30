Three general officers have officially been retired from the active service of the UPDF after serving for more than 35 years.

The function to retire Maj Gen Eric Mukasa (RIP) represented by the family, Brig.Tumusiime Nyakaitana and Brig.Geoffrey Mujuni happened at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs headquarters in Mbuya on Wednesday afternoon.

“We value your service, we cherish you and are here to send you off honorably since we have learnt many life changing lessons through your service,” the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen.David Muhoozi said at the function.

He applauded the three generals for having made a monumental and significant contribution to the growth of UPDF and that it was therefore befitting that they are sent off with dignity.

Gen.Muhoozi remarked that there is time for everything and therefore urged them to stay in touch with the leadership and keep relevant to both the army and country.

“Don’t switch off. You still carry our image and we expect discipline and leadership from you. Be our ambassadors and remain useful to your families.”

While speaking on behalf of retirees, Brig. Geoffrey Mujuni thanked God for helping them serve with dignity, noting that time has now come for them to enjoy the fruits of the peace that they have fought for.

“Time has come for us to go and relax a bit but we shall keep our ears on the ground against anybody who interferes with the peace,” Brig Mujuni emphasized.

He further lauded their families for the patience they exercised over the years while they were busy on military duty.

The retired general however asked his colleagues remaining in the active service of the army to jealously guard the unity of the country.

The ceremony was attended by the Joint Chief of Staff Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu, the Chief of Personnel and Administration Maj Gen George Igumba and the Commissioner Human Resource Cox Anguzo among other senior leaders.

Retirement process

The UPDF Conditions and Terms of Service provide that it’s illegal to keep army officers in active service once they clock a certain age but are not promoted to the next rank.

For example, it’s illegal to have an officer at the rank of captain or major, aged 50, in active service.

At the age of 40, if a captain is not promoted to major, the army must retire the officer.

Regulation 28, Cap 307 of the terms of service specifies at which age an officer should be promoted to another rank if not be retired from the service but according to army sources, the UPDF continues to flout section of its own regulations.

From the rank of Lieutenant to Captain, one can apply for early retirement at 40 years, while a Major can leave service at 45.

A Lieutenant Colonel in the UPDF can retire at 47, while a Colonel’s retirement age is 51.

From the rank of 2nd Lieutenant to General, an officer can rightly apply for retirement after 14 years of service, while the lower ranks can retire after nine years.