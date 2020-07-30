A court in Egypt has sentenced a young woman who’s made her name on TikTok to three years in prison on charges of “inciting debauchery”.

Manar Samy is the sixth woman this week to be jailed in Egypt for posting material on TikTok and Instagram.

In her videos, she dances and lip-syncs to popular songs – the prosecutors said they were offensive to public decency and had been posted “with the aim of committing prostitution”.

Human rights groups and activists have demanded the release of the women and an end to the campaign against social media influencers in Egypt.

Source: BBC