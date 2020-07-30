Luga Flow Star Derrick Katongole alias Victor Kamenyo has abandoned his plans to unseat Lubaga North Member of Parliament Moses Kasibante.

Kamenyo in March indicated his intentions to vie for the position under the People Power pressure group ticket and ideologies, saying he has far better and has new ideas than the MP incumbent.

“I believe I have many ideas than Kasibante. If someone is playing chess, those watching know where he should be making his move. I have been watching and seeing him (Kasibante) misplacing moves. So he should come out and I sit,” Kamenyo said.

However, the singer now claims he will not be able to proceed with his ambition for the seat, and has rather chosen to compete favorably as a councilor Local Council IV (LC5).

Kamenyo now has thrown his backing behind current KCCA speaker Abubaker Kawalya.

“He has achieved quite much in this area and people love him. We sat in a meeting and agreed that I take on the LC5 seat and give him backing for the MP seat. I vetted him and we agreed on specific ideas,” Kamenyo said.

“I gave him one chance to represent the people well, if he does not do so then I will personally unseat him,” he added.

Kamenyo claimed he has a good grasp of the area and he will use it to his advantage to comb for support as LC 5 aspirant and as well support Kawalya to unseat Kasibante.