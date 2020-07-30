To celebrate the festive spirit of Eid Al Adha, Sheraton Kampala Hotel is offering guests and clients a range of special offers and promotions on dining options, daycation fun activities and weekend staycation at the hotel.

Eid Al Adha also known as the “Festival of the sacrifice” is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide in honor of Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

According to Mr. Jean Philippe Bitterncourt, the General Manager at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel says this Eid celebration, we intend to offer our Muslim clients the very best of Arabic and Oriental cuisine along with gastronomical influences from around the world, in which diners can enjoy delicious lunch and dinner of signature dishes and customized delicacy as they mark the celebration.

Each Menu will contain meals that celebrate the Arabic cuisine, prepared to perfection with ingredients carefully selected and used to sort the right traditional taste of foods such as pilawo, halal meats, Dahi vadey, Haleem among others

“The clients and guests also can take advantage of our different daycation and weekend staycation packages for couples, children and families at a discounted room rates, complimentary breakfast and Internet access, and fun filled entertainment for both kids and adults”, Mr. Bittencourt Said.

Adding, to mark this iconic and symbolic day, Sheraton Kampala Hotel will offer unmatched luxury and exceptional service with all the modern amenities and facilities that appeal to its Muslim clients.

“Our Eid Al Adha promotions have been designed for guests and clients who seek authentic and unique experiences, seeped in traditional hospitality but served in a refreshing and modern way. We are delighted to celebrate the festive occasion of Eid Al Adha with our Muslims friends, and look forward to welcoming them during the holidays whilst helping create lifelong memories for them,” said Bittencourt.

With the continued lockdown restrictions on gatherings, the hotel will be doing online delivery for Eid Al Adha special menu and customers can make orders through safe boda App, Jumia Foods or directly calling the hotel.