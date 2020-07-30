Police have started the hunt for singer Pius Mayanja, also known as Pallaso for running away with their handcuffs during an arrest.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident happened on Wednesday night in Makindye when security had gone to arrest the musician.

“At around 12:46 am, Police received a disturbance call from residents of Luwafu zone , that a group of unruly people had gathered at the home of one Pallaso. Our team responded to the scene and found the allegations to be true,”Owoyesigyire said.

The police mouthpiece explained that at the scene, a group of over 30 people had gathered at the singer’s home and were playing loud music and drinking as well as not the presidential guidelines on the spread of Coronavirus.

He noted that when police officers reached out to the singer to reign on his group to reduce on the volume of their loud music and desist from such gatherings, they became violent.

“While still addressing them the group became violent something that prompted Police to arrest Pallaso and Henry Kasozi . However during the arrest of Kasozi , Pallaso whisked away with Police handcuffs on him.”

Owoyesigyire said security is hunting for the singer on charges on escaping from lawful custody, obstruction, inciting violence and doing an negligent act likely to spread an infection of a disease.