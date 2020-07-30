A number of people are nursing injuries after a bus they were traveling in veered off the road and plunged in a drainage channel.

The bus, registration number UAS 765V belonging to YY company had 29 people on board.

The accident happened at Saala Village in Kibuku District at 3:00 pm.

According to the Kibuku District Police Commander Stephen Twinomugisha, the accident happened after the driver of the bus lost control of the bus while attempting to avoid ahead of the collision with another car.

“He successfully avoided a head-on collision with another car, but the bus veered off the road and plunged into the water channels by the roadside,’ Twinomugisha said.

According to the DPC, no death was registered except for minor injuries. He attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving.

He cautioned drivers against over speeding.