Zoe Ministries lead pastor Prophet Mbonye has castigated fellow religious leaders who are petitioning the government to open places of worship.

In March President Museveni pronounced a lockdown following the COVID-19 Pandemic in which he ordered all places of worship shut down.

Recently different religious leaders have been petitioning the President to open places of worship.

However, the self-styled Prophet Mbonye has said whoever is pleading with the government to open places of worship is a fake religious leader, a fake prophet and pastor.

“A man of God does not need to go down on his knees to beg a politician to open a place of worship. Worship is not man-made it is divine. You do not bind the church of God using man-made directives,” Mbonye said.

“No man should give the right to worship God, when that happens, then worship ceases to be Divine. The pastors that are doing such things are career pastors which actually can be translated into fake pastors or devil’s agents,” he added.

It should be noted that Mbonye and Zeo ministries have not been able to do their weekly fellowships at Kyadondo rugby grounds ever since the directive was passed by President Museveni in March.