The operationalization of free zones for boda bodas has been extended to November, giving riders and Kampala Capital City Authority(KCCA) a three months grace period to prepare.

According to the officials, KCCA will use the grace period to demarcate stages where the boda bodas are supposed to operate from.

“Considering that we had limited time to conduct registration of all Boda Bodas, KCCA and ministry of Works and Transport has resolved that we shall give a grace period of 90 days,”the minister of Kampala, Betty Amongi, told journalists at Uganda Media Centre.

She said the grace period will help to erect the signage at all the boda boda stages and demarcate the stages on the ground in all the divisions.

“Engage boda boda leaders at division level to standardize fees chargeable in each stage.It will also help us engage all Boda Boda operators at division level for purposes of sensitising them on the registration process operation in the City,”she explained.

She noted that government through Ministry of ICT is finalizing the development of a boda boda travel App which will be used for the boda boda registration process.

“All digital transport companies shall share registration information with government. Boda bodas operating under digital transport companies will register members in a format approved by Ministry of Works and shall be required to share such data with the government of Uganda,”she noted.

Amongi said within a period of 60 days effective 1st August 2020, all boda boda riders who do not belong to any mobile transport associations shall register with KCCA at the respective divisions.

She urged all boda bodas to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Health in addition to wearing a safety helmet at all times.