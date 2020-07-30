The new Indian High Commissioner to Uganda, Ajay Kumar has presented his credentials to the Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa.

The function was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Kampala on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking at the event, Minister Kutesa congratulated the new High Commissioner upon his appointment but also hailed the bilateral relations been Uganda and India.

“The excellent cordial bilateral relations between the two countries are deeply rooted in the history, shared values and culture of both countries. There have been exchanges of high profile visits between the two countries, the last one being the Indian Prime Minister H.E Narendra Modi’s visit to Uganda in 2018,” Kutesa said.

He noted that Modi pledged among other things, a cancer radiotherapy Machine, the Mahatma Ghandi Convention Centre, medicines and vehicles to the people of Uganda.

According to Kutesa, Kumar’s appointment will help strengthen bilateral cooperation, promote trade and development between both countries.

In presenting his credentials Kumar conveyed a message of gratitude for the warm reception accorded to him.

He noted that his intention is to continue working closely with government to enhance economic, political and humanitarian cooperation between India and Uganda.

The relations between Uganda and India date many years back and during the struggle against colonialism when Mahatma Ghandi supported Uganda’s fight against the British.

In 1965, India established its diplomatic presence in Uganda but in the early 1970s, then president, Idi Amin expelled all Indians from Uganda.

However, on capturing power, President Museveni invited the Indians back to Uganda and this further strengthened the ties between the two countries.

Because of their long stay , Indians recently asked government to consider them in the Constitution as one of the tribes in Uganda.