The Gambia’s President Adama Barrow has gone into self-isolation after his vice-president tested positive for coronavirus.

President Barrow will isolate for two weeks.

A statement from the country’s State House said Vice-President Isatou Touray had tested positive for the virus.

Ms Touray said she was in “good spirits and will be going into quarantine”.

The Gambia’s State House tweeted:

Vice President Touray tested Positive of Covid19 The Office of the President informs the public that Her Excellency, the Vice President, Dr. Isatou Touray has been tested positive of COVID-19. Consequently, @BarrowPresident will immediately be on self-isolation for 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/tWQiaozGlY — State House of The Gambia (@Presidency_GMB) July 29, 2020

