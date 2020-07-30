By Andrew Nakhaboya

A section of the National Resistance Movement Party members (NRM) in the three sub counties of Bumayoka, Bushiyi and Kuushu town council in Bududa district have protested over absence of their names in the party registers.

Residents say their names have been deleted something that infringes on their rights yet they subscribed to the party and are still members.

The NRM electoral commission updated the registers between March 11th- 17 in preparation for the election of NRM primaries which have started.

However, a number of voters said that their names were missing from the NRM registers.

They said they lodged the same complaint at the NRM office in Bududa but did not get clear information.

Hanington Mayoka from Bumayoka sub county said they will not allow this to go on yet they have leadership which could have addressed this issue.

He said they are determined to forward the matter to the top officials in government for consideration if their registrar does not help.

A disabled supporter said he was left out during polling of Special interest group yet he is one of the people they were looking for.

He said they have never notified them about update and display of those registers something that is still worrying them.

Davies Wesonga, the local council one chairperson Lukongo said most of his residents in his village have been left out and been replaced with those who are not residents in his village something that is worrying them.

He asked for intervention by the NRM electoral commission as they near elections of the flag bearers.

Apollo Wetete from Bushiyi Sub County said his name is not there in the register yet he also wanted to participate in the elections of NRM party primaries.

Speaking during a phone interview, Michael Wanditi, the Bududa NRM chairperson, disclosed that a good number of people did not bother to update their names in the yellow books.

“People get excited when voting starts but don’t get bothered when the process of election kicks off,” Wanditi said.