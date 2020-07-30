The Alliance for National Transformation acting national Coordinator Alice Alaso has advised National Unity Platform (NUP) to focus on building and strengthening her internal party structures.

She said this will form the basis for institutional cooperation with other opposition parties.

According to Alaso without proper internal party structures, cooperation becomes thorny.

“At the ANT, we believe that institutions, especially of political parties are a very important vehicle for political competition. My hope is that now that People Power has moved to become NUP, then they will spend time building the structures.’’

Alaso added that it is the strength of the party structures that NUP will bring that ANT will be able to engage with.

Prior to the formation of NUP, political engagement under the People Power platform was majorly individually centered on Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine which is set to change.

“In the days of People Power, it would look like we are engaging with individuals. It is much easier now to engage with the political party because I want to imagine that they are going to publish what they stand for, their organization structure, and once they do so we are going to have conversations along those lines and see a point at which our ideas converge,” she said.

ANT has already fronted Gen Mugisha Muntu as its presidential flag bearer.