A total of 17 staff at the ruling NRM party secretariat have been placed at quarantine after two of their colleagues tested positive for Coronavirus.

“After a thorough analysis of the risk and exposure of members of this office, two staff have been taken under isolation and 17 others designated as high risks have been put under institutional quarantine for 14 days,” the NRM spokesperson, Rogers Mulindwa said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Following the development, the party headquarters were disinfected thoroughly whereas all staff that had not undergone mandatory testing on Monday will be tested on Thursday.

This website has also learnt that staff members who had earlier on Monday been tested will have to repeat the exercise in a week’s time as part of the measures to avoid the spread of the virus.

“Starting tomorrow (Thursday), there is going to be strict observance of the SOPs to minimise exposure and risk,”Mulindwa said.

The latest developments come a day after President Museveni’s visit to the NRM secretariat on Tuesday morning where he was nominated as the party’s the national chairman and presidential flag bearer for the forthcoming 2021 elections.

At the function, Museveni warned Ugandans against being complacent towards the fight against the virus, noting that many will die if the set guidelines are not followed.

“We have been begging you not to die but you said there was no danger. Please, if you wanted to see death, you have now seen it. That is just a sample. If you don’t listen, we are going to burry more people,” he said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Ministry of Health announced five new positive Coronavirus cases, four of which were discovered in the Kampala Metropolitan Area.

Uganda has now registered 1140 cumulative cases and two deaths whereas 1028 have fully recovered and discharged from various hospitals around the country since the first case was reported in March.