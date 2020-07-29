Two staff at the ruling NRM party secretariat have tested positive of Coronavirus, the party Secretary-General, Justine Kasule Lumumba has said.

“This morning, two of our key staff at the National Resistance Movement(NRM) party secretariat tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to the hospital for proper care.We are working with the technical people and further guidance will be given in due course. I urge everyone to stay alert, healthy, and safe,” Lumumba said in posts on her social media pages on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier today, a statement released by the ministry of Health indicated that the country had registered five new Covid-19 infections, four of them being from alerts.

“Of the five confirmed cases, four are alerts from Kampaal Metropolitan Area while one is a contact to previously confirmed case. The contact was under quarantine at the time of testing,” the statement from Dr.Henry Mwenesa, the Director General Health Services said.

Uganda has now registered 1140 cumulative cases and two deaths whereas 1028 have fully recovered and discharged from various hospitals around the country.

The development comes barely a day after President Museveni said he feared he had contracted the virus, prompting him to go for testing.

“I apologize for the hoarse voice, I had some sore throat. My first fear was that I had got coronavirus, so I called the doctors to take a sample,” he said on Tuesday at the NRM electoral commission headquarters in Kyadondo where he was officially nominated as the party presidential flag bearer in the forthcoming election.

Museveni said his sample was taken on Sunday for COVID-19 and “they (doctors) came back later and said I did not have coronavirus.”

He said doctors found he had acquired a bacteria infection which resulted from speaking through the face mask over a long period of time.

“I have been taking ginger, lemon, and some honey and now the voice will sort itself out,” he added.

The NRM party spokesperson, Rogers Mulindwa however said the two cases were not at Kyadondo but elsewhere.

“They two cases were from one of our liaison offices and not at Kyadondo where the president was on Tuesday,”Mulindwa told the Nile Post on phone.

The president has repeatedly urged Ugandans to take the Covid-19 disease seriously by adhering to the Standards of Operation (SOPs) agreed upon by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Health (MoH) as crucial to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

He has been seen publicly following these guidelines.