The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Pallisa District Kyeyune Ssenyonjo, has said despite several presidential addresses on the covid-19 situation in the country, the majority of people in the district have continued to disregard the SOP’s aimed at fighting the pandemic.

Kyeyune who said is contemplating on caning the people, stressed that they seem to have learned nothing in the fight to curb coronavirus especially around the markets, Boda Boda stages, burials, bars, where people are not observing SOPs such as hand washing, wearing masks and observing social distance.

The RDC made the remarks on Tuesday at the district headquarters while handing over a consignment of medical equipment worth millions of shilling to the district health team.

The items include 2 admission beds,6 mattresses, 6 plastic chairs, jerrycans, gumboots blankets/bed sheets, 300kgs of rice, and 200kgs of maize flour.

The consignment is from the office of the President to operationalize COVID-19 reception center located at Olok sub-county,

The items were procured using the Shs4,230,000 that the office of the President wired in the RDCs account.

“Pallisa being a cosmopolitan district I want to reiterate that corona is there, in Lugwere corona eriwo and in ateso ejai ekorona but people are reckless and irresponsible.”

He said the NRM government emphasizes prevention rather than cure, as he warned health officials against diverting the equipment to their clinics.

Dr. Mulekwa Godfrey the DHO Pallisa applauded the RDC and office of the president for the donation, saying it is timely.

“Our reception center has been closed due to the absence of equipment, now I urge my medical team to improve on surveillance,” he said.

He however noted that the facility still needs 10 more beds.

Michael Okurut the district council chairperson tendered in his apologies to the RDC on behalf of the politicians who have failed to observe the guidelines.

“I am equally a victim so papa RDC forgive us who want to take free audiences at burials.”

He asked the DHO to open the facility as soon as possible.