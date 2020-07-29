A patient in the Intensive Care Unit at Rubaga hospital has tested positive of Coronavirus, the Ministry of Health has said.

In a statement released by Dr.Henry Mwebesa, the Director General Health Services, Uganda has confirmed five new Coronavirus cases four of them being in the greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

“One of the alerts is in Intensive Care Unit in Rubaga Hospital, Kampala and is in the process of being evacuated to Mulago National Referral Hospital,” Dr.Mwebesa said.

“The surveillance teams are investigating the possible source of infection of the Rubaga hospital case and communication will be made accordingly.”

The NRM Secretary General earlier today confirmed two staff at the party secretariat had tested positive of the Virus.

Uganda has now registered 1140 cumulative cases and two deaths whereas 1028 have fully recovered and discharged from various hospitals around the country.

The number of positive Coronavirus cases have in the past few weeks increased within the greater Kampala Metropolitan Area, including one death at Mengo hospital last week.

The latest developments come barely two months after government gradually lifted the countrywide lockdown.

President Museveni has always warned Ugandans against laxity in the fight against Coronavirus saying this would take the fight back to level one.