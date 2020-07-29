Police in Kampala have arrested a man who attempted to rob shs200 million from a Chinese in the city centre during the day.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident happened at around 4:30pm along Dewinton road on Tuesday evening.

“It is alleged that Kiyingi and two others still at large, attacked and assaulted Cheng Haitoa, 30, a Chinese businessman and resident of Bugolobi Flats Nakawa division. Fortunately, the public and the officers nearby responded and managed to stop the attempted robbery of money totaling to Shs200 million,”Owoyesigyire said.

He said that whereas the money was recovered, the victims was taken to Nakasero hospital for first aid after being badly beaten by the suspects.

“One suspect, Yosam Kiyingi was arrested but two of his colleagues disappeared in the crowd and police are looking for them. We have also been able to impound motorcycle registration number UFB 295A that was allegedly being ridden by the suspect,”Owoyesigyire said.

He however applauded the public for responding to the robbery and saved the Chinese businessman from losing huge sums of money.

Police has on several occasions warned businessmen against moving with cash because it is risky and puts their lives in danger.

Many people have been robbed of huge sums of money in a similar fashion after being targeted by robbers.