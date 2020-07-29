A total of 53 families from Kevina slum in Nsambya, Kampala, have received food handouts donated by the Kampala Central Lions Club.

The food donations were extended to child and women headed families, according to a statement from Lions Club Kampala Central president, Canon Lydia Ibingira.

“Lions Club is committed to among others eradicate hunger among vulnerable families, during this hard times of COVID 19 lockdown”, she said.

She called upon other humanitarian organizations to come up and render assistance to vulnerable families during this hard times, by availing food and face masks to the community.

Each family was allocated five Kilograms of rice, five kilograms of beans, a bunch of bananas, three kilograms of sugar and two bars of soap among others.

Israel Ahimbisibwe Manzi, Lions Club of Kampala cabinet secretary, said the food assistance is derived from Individual Lions Club members’ contributions.

He said Lions Club is committed to offering voluntary social services, which include; health, environmental protection, youth empowerment, support to the disadvantaged children and emergency response among others.

“The major areas of health include; vision fighting against preventable blindness, diabetes awareness and prevention, childhood cancer support and hearing loss prevention”, he said.

First President, Kampala Central Lions Club, Gervase Ndyanabo, said Lions Club mobilized funds for assisting poor communities through Zoom online meetings, whatsapp and other social media platforms.

“In addition, we attend meetings with other Lions Club International members, to solicit support across the Globe, such as the meeting in Mombasa, Kenya and Hong Kong” , he said.