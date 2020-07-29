National Unity Platform (NUP) President and Kyandondo East Legislator has bragged that he registered the NUP stealthily by infiltrating and tricking the Electoral Commission (EC) officials, a move that angered President Museveni, leading to the sacking of eight (8) officials.

Bobi Wine made the statements to a crowd of DP members organised by Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze yesterday in her constituency.

Speaking to the excited audience, Bobi bragged of how he used “Museveni’s EC officials” to register a party without their suspicion.

“We had to operate like guerillas because people I lead must operate like guerilla fighters. We were so clever about this,” Bobi Wine said to the audience that cheered him on.

“We registered the party using Museveni’s offices, his tables, and his workers that is why they were all fired,” he added.

On July 21st at about midday, President Museveni made a phone call to the Electoral Commission Chairman Simon Byabakama.

The phone call would soon determine the fate of eight Senior EC officials among whom included; Sam Rwakoojo, the senior accounting officer and Secretary to the Electoral Commission as well as the Commission’s Mouthpiece Jotham Taremwa.



In the phone call, Museveni said: “I don’t want those people, tell them to go away today.”

Also on the chopping block were data specialists; Charles Musuza and Edgar Kasigwa. Pontius Namugera (the ICT director was also fired).

Byabakama would later insist that the eight decided to resign with each following a personal decision.

While it was also reported that the team were fired over corruption-related matters, a source inside State House intimated to Nile Post, that the failure by the EC officials to report Robert Kyagulanyi’s “suspicious activities” of taking over a political party could have played a role in their sacking.