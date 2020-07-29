The former deputy lord mayor of Kampala, Sarah Kanyike, has been vetted by the Appointments Committee of parliament for the position of state minister for Gender, Elderly, and People With Disabilities.

President Museveni had appointed Kanyike to KCCA as director gender, community service, and production replacing Harriet Mudondo.

However, the president made a U-turn and appointed her to the Ministry of Gender as a state minister for the Elderly and PWDs, a docket that has been empty for years.

Despite her appointment, Kanyike insists she still belongs to opposition Democratic Party (DP).

“I am still a DP member. I have come to join the ruling party to serve the people of this nation. It doesn’t mean that whoever is serving in the ruling party is an NRM,”she said.

Kanyike expressed her readiness to continue serving the people of Uganda in that capacity noting that her acceptance to the appointment was not a betrayal to the lord mayor Erias Lukwago.

“My main intention is to push forward government programmes, so I am not an NRM cadre. I still have my card of Democratic Party. I feel I can also do something to help the people of Uganda in this way, “she said.

Kanyike urged all politicians to always focus on service delivery regardless of their political affiliations.

“The most important thing is service delivery. It doesn’t discriminate whether you are from NRM, FDC or any other party. Everyone needs those services so I am ready to serve since I have been serving in different capabilities,”she said.