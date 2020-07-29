Lyama Health Centre 3 in Budaka District has been closed and all the seven health workers quarantined over COVID-19.

The decision to close the facility was taken Tuesday during the task force meeting at the district.

Dr. Erisa Mulwani the District Health Officer (DHO) Budaka confirmed the closure of the facility saying one of the health workers had tested positive of the virus.

Dr. Erisa said the victim was a contact person of the 34-year-old woman who died in Namisindwa District on Thursday last week.

He was among the 110 people who were tested by the ministry of health where 10 people tested positive.

“We anticipate the number higher. We want to quarantine all the health workers and their contacts.”

It also reported that the victim had worked for three days, an indication that he could have gotten in touch with some patients at the facility.

The victim is currently getting treatment at Mbale regional referral hospital.

The DHO appealed to the MOH to send supplies immediately saying they are in crisis as supplies are not there.

Grace Ilioutu the communication officer Budaka said this is the first case to be registered in the district.

Budaka now becomes the first district in the North Bukedi sub-region to register its first case of coronavirus.

RDC Budaka Martin Orochi who doubles as the chairperson district task force has directed all patients from Lyama seeking medical services to opt for other health facilities around the district.

He warned politicians especially NRM aspirant to desist from campaigns or resort to scientific campaigns or else face his wrath.

He directed the religious leaders to bury the dead before midday or else he will deal with them.

He asked the community members and LCs to be vigilant and report strangers