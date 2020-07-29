Political activists have said that the outbreak of coronavirus in the country has helped women to gain more recognition for their leadership during this pandemic.

According to the activists,the empowerment of women in the society is very important saying that this virus is currently giving ladies an opportunity to showcase their leadership skills hence embracing politics.

These remarks were made during a national E-conference for women candidates under the theme

“Empowering women candidates to run successful campaigns ahead of 2021 general elections“

The discussion was live on NBS television.

The UN Women in Uganda deputy country representative, Angelica Adekemi, said focusing more on women means that they have been left behind in the development process.

“Focusing on women shows that the barriers to women still exist. Research has shown that the mindset of both men and women needs to change,”she said.

She said women are equally entitled to contribute to national development therefore It is not the exclusive reserve for men.

“If women are not able to contribute effectively, we are walking on one leg. Women need to be well equipped to understand what their role is and how to play that role in contributing to development,”she said.

Former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, said the winds of change are blowing strongly challenging the old stakes noting that there is a resounding call for change and women and youth are at the forefront of these changes.

“It is now up to you to rise above these obstacles. It would take a demonstration of all the qualities you have but never used to achieve the goals of your dreams. It is about courage. We must together create the world we want,”Sirleaf said.

Sirleaf said although the legacy of colonialism has left Africans divided along tribal lines, people must show solidarity with one another.

Westminster Foundation for Democracy -Uganda Africa Regional Director, Zoe Oliver Watts, said conference like this helps to equip female candidates with knowledge and skills, which is key for running a successful campaign.

“Provides a platform for aspiring female candidates to connect with experienced women leaders for mentorship and create a supportive network for peer to peer learning on running successful campaigns,”she said.

She said they are working directly with over 40 countries, nine of which are in Africa with the aim of making political systems more transparent and inclusive.