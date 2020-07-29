Absa Group has announced the appointment of Nadine Byarugaba as the new board chairperson for Absa Bank Uganda.

Byarugaba, who has served on the board since January 2016, replaces Swithin Munyantwali who vacated the position following his appointment to the board of Absa Group as Non-Executive Director in September 2019.

“I am delighted to confirm Nadine’s appointment as Board Chair of Absa Bank Uganda. Her strategic leadership and seasoned knowledge of the banking sector stands us in good stead as we continue to pursue our ambition and goal to be a leading and trusted African financial services company. I am confident that Nadine’s leadership will strengthen our resolve to deliver continued value to our customers and shareholders” said Peter Matlare, Deputy Group CEO of Absa Group Limited.

A seasoned banking professional with experience spanning over 25 years, Byarugaba is also a board member for New Faces New Voices, a Pan-African Advocacy Group, under the Graca Machel Trust that focuses on expanding the role of women in the financial sector.

She is also the Non-Executive Director, Uganda Reinsurance co. Ltd ( UgandaRe), the country’s first reinsurance company.

She has held various senior positions in the banking sector having previously worked at Standard Chartered Bank in various capacities in and outside Uganda, such as Regional Head, eCommerce Sales, Africa, Head of Global Markets and the Head of Internal Control and systems administrator.

“I look forward to scaling even greater heights working under the stewardship of Nadine who brings with her a wealth of expertise in the financial services sector and will provide crucial strategic direction and oversight as we work towards delivering continued business growth and success for the bank for both our shareholders and customers,” Mumba Kalifungwa, Absa Bank Uganda Managing Director said of the new appointment.

Byarugaba also holds a MBA from Herriot Watt University, Edinburgh.