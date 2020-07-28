Democratic Party president, Nobert Mao has said that departing members Betty Nambooze and Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, should always be grateful of the party’s contribution to their political careers.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago was earlier today unveiled officially as a member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) after years of being a member of the DP.

Reliable sources have also told Nile Post that Mukono Municipality MP, Betty Nambooze and Rubaga North MP, Moses Kasibante, both members of DP, could be officially unveiled as members of the FDC soon.

While addressing the press about the current political situation in the country, the DP president said that as a party, they are very proud to have helped build the profiles of these members who are now considered to be movers and shakers in Uganda’s politics.

Mao said, “We expect them to always be grateful to DP. This party has opened its doors to everyone who has any contribution to make to this country but unfortunately, some of them have now been at forefront of demonizing the party and blackmailing its leaders.”

Mao said that unlike him who had something to offer by the time he came up to lead DP, some of these members had nothing on their name and it has solely been DP structures that have built their profiles.

“DP took a local government enforcement officer like honourable Betty Nambooze in 2005 after the party lawyers rescued her from a prison sentence for taking a bribe. We made her our national publicity secretary and later, I was at the forefront of her campaign against honourable Bakaluba to take her to Parliament,” Mao said.

Mao, however noted that the party is not surprised by their departure and he likened DP to a cat which gives birth to real cats and wild cats “emiyayu”.

“A mother cat knows how to distinguish between real and wild cats. It creates a situation where real cats will run to its mother, while wild cats will run to the bush. The cure situation has shown us the real and wild cats.”

“But as usual, wild cats cats can’t survive for long in the bush. Very soon they will be hanging around the homestead seeking for refugee,” Mao said.

On his unveiling at the FDC party offices earlier today, Lord Mayor Lukwago expressed gratitude to the DP, for especially giving him a life long membership card. Lukwago however noted that the card will now be a ‘momento’ or souvenir.

Lukwago said that he will not focus on the push factors that forced him to quit DP. He said that he will however, focus on the pull factors in the FDC.