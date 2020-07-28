President Museveni has said that the country’s first Coronavirus death could have been avoided if government guidelines in fighting the pandemic had been heeded to.

Uganda last week registered its first Coronavirus death when a 34-year-old female died in a private health facility in Namisindwa where she was admitted after presenting Coronavirus signs and symptoms.

Speaking on Tuesday after being nominated as the NRM sole candidate, Museveni said the deceased didn’t have any other health complications at the time of his death but unfortunately passed on due to the virus.

“We had managed to avoid death until a few days ago when a young lady from Namisindwa died. She was a young mother, very health and had no other sicknesses but went to Kenya, came back, got sick, and didn’t report,” Museveni said.

The president explained that on return from Kenya, the deceased stayed at home for five days before she fell sick and was rushed to a private clinic and when the situation deteriorated, she was admitted at another private health facility where she passed on.

“This was not listening to the message (by Ministry of Health). When I got a sore throat, my immediate response was to call experts and if I had Corona, would be there now being cared for by them. This was not done by the girl,” he said.

“That girl would have survived if they had listened to the message. Everybody thinks they are knowledgeable even those who don’t know. It is why she died. People didn’t follow the message. I am sure she would have been healed if they followed the message.”

Museveni insisted that despite several messages and advice to members of the public on what to do so as to avoid the spread of the virus, many have ignored the same.

“We have been begging you not to die but you said there was no danger. Please, if you wanted to see death, you have now seen it. That is just a sample. If you don’t listen, we are going to burry more people.”

Earlier warning

President Museveni last month said he should not be blamed for any Coronavirus death in Uganda because he has advised Ugandans but many have ignored the advice.

“Ugandans don’t want to wear facemasks or observe social distance because they claim nobody has died of Coronavirus. If you are waiting for someone to die, you will get it. We have given you all the information to protect yourself. We don’t want to beg you please,” Museveni said while addressing the nation during the Heroes Day celebrations

“Ugandans are taking Coronavirus as a joke and waiting for presidential directive and police to force them to wear facemasks, social distance. When I pass through town, I see people are not bothered. They say, after all, nobody has died. When you die, don’t say Museveni has not told us. There is nothing we have not told you.”