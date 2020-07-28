Shell customers stand a chance to be rewarded with prizes instantly for every purchase made at Shell service stations, countrywide, for the next eight weeks, in a new campaign dubbed “Good to See You Again”, the company has announced.

The campaign is targeted at all motorists including private motorists, taxi drivers, boda riders and truck drivers that use Shell fuels, lubricants or shop services.

“We know that times are tough for most people, and particularly, for our valued customers, as we emerge from the restrictive COVID-19 lockdown measures. It is the reason are extending the spirit of camaraderie to our loyal customers to show them that we are with them during this challenging time,” said Moses Kebba, the Vivo Energy Uganda Marketing Manager.

“We shall be giving away instant complimentary value items totaling up to shs 500 million to our customers.”

He explained that in addition to the above, customers who swipe their Shell Club cards during the duration of the promotion will instantly get 500 bonus points on their next purchase or card swipe.

Kebba reiterated Vivo Energy’s commitment to maintaining the highest international safety standards as issued by the health authorities when serving customers, particularly during the unprecedented times presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To ensure protection and peace of mind of all our customers and staff during each visit to our Shell service stations, we have put in place health and safety measures in compliance with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization guidelines,” he said.

“We also encourage customers to use contactless payments at Shell service stations, such as mobile money or card payments, whenever possible to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus.”

The “Good to See You Again” campaign runs from July 27 to September,15, 2020 at 111 participating Shell service stations throughout the country.