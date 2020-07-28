Former government spy and Presidential hopeful Charles Rwomushana and Kabula County Legislator James Kakooza were on Tuesday night intercepted and arrested by Police personnel.

The duo was part of a crew that was hosted for the Barometer program on NBS TV which airs every Tuesday.

They were in a panel discussion together with Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze and National Unity Platform member Fred Nyanzi.

“NBS TV is under siege right now. They have blocked all the Barometer guests from leaving the station. Charles Rwomushana and MP Kakooza arrested,” a witness at the station confirmed.

The message was later confirmed by Rwomushana, using his social media platform.

“Arrested at NBS TV,” Rwomushana said.

“Hon James Kakooza let free, the others surrounded by police,” he added moments later.

It is not clear why the members were arrested.