President Museveni has formally been nominated to run as a sole candidate for ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM)in next year’s presidential election.

At a function held at the NRM Electoral Commission headquarters in Kyadondo, Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda nominated Museveni, before NRM Youth League chairperson, Gaddafi Nasur and one Hellen Sseku seconded the same.

“I do hereby declare that aspirant Yoweri. K.Museveni has fulfilled all requirements is duly nominated as the NRM presidential flag bearer,” NRM electoral commission chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi announced.

Odoi told party members that the body he leads is satisfied that Museveni is the suitable candidate to carry the party’s flag in the forthcoming presidential election and asked the Central and National Executive Committees to endorse the candidate.

The NRM electoral commission chairperson however said his role is not to declare Museveni as a sole candidate but noted that they would not extend the deadline for nomination, adding that no other person has expressed interest in standing for the same position.

Sole candidate

The NRM national and central executive committees last year endorsed Museveni as the sole presidential candidate for the ruling party in the forthcoming general election but he will now be formally endorsed on August 8 by the party national Delegates Conference.

Museveni was last week declared as sole candidate for the seat of the party national chairman after his challenger, John Ssimbwa, failed to fulfill requirements.

President Museveni has since 2005 when the country adopted a multiparty system been elected the NRM national chairperson and its flag bearer.

However, on many occasions, Museveni’s challengers have had to pull out of the race shortly after declaring their intention to stand against him.