Cabinet has approved the creation of 31 new constituencies the State Minister for ICT, Peter Ogwang has revealed.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre on Tuesday, Ogwang said in Monday’s cabinet meeting, it was agreed that the need to extend services nearer the people and effective representation necessitates the need to create new counties.

“It was not our constitutional wish but the needs of people. These counties have been passed by their respective district councils whereas some have been waited for as far as 2010,” Ogwang said.

According to Ogwang, in Kampala, a new constituency will be created out of Nakawa division, adding that the Kampala Ministry and the one for Justice and Constitutional Affairs will sit to discuss the modalities for the new administrative unit.

The minister explained that the required criteria, including the Constitutional requirements had been passed by the various areas before government accepted to carve out new constituencies.

He said the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs will now work out the modalities for new constituencies before the Ministry of Local Government presents them to parliament for debate and approval.

The 31 new constituencies(counties) approved by cabinet include: Kapere (Ngora district),Butiru (Manafwa)Kyoga North (Amolatar),Napero West (Karenga),Bukora East (Napak),Nwoya East (Nwoya),Namayingo South (Namayingo),Elgon North (Bulambuli) Samya Bugwe South (Busia) and Mawogola West (Sembabule).

Others are: Otuke East (Otuke),Ruhama East (Ntungamo),Isingiro West (Isingiro),Two county (Bukwo),Okyero (Kaberamaido),Soy (Kween),Namisindwa (Namisindwa),Gweli (Soroti),Pingire (Serere),Bukonko central (Mbale),Aringa East (Yumbe),Kyaka Central (Kyegegwa),Ruhinda South (Mitooma),Kyigai (Bududa),Gogonya (Palisa),Busiki North (Namutumba),Maruzi North (Apac),Rwampara East (Rwampara),Bugangahizi (Kikuube),West Budama North East (Tororo) and Dodoth North (Kaabong).

Last month, cabinet approved creation of another 15 new counties which will automatically be represented in parliament.

This means the number of Members of Parliament will have to increase if the new constituencies are approved by the august house.