Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended a nationwide night-time curfew for a further one month following a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

He also announced a ban on the sale of alcohol in all restaurants while bars will remain closed indefinitely.

He made the announcement after meeting regional governors on Monday to assess the country’s Covid-19 response.

The president said he was concerned about increased cases particularly among young people “whose reckless actions were endangering the whole country”.

Kenya has so far recorded more than 17,000 cases of Covid-19 with 280 deaths.

