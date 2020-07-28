The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has said she is concerned with the inaccuracies in Information the contractor of the new chambers is providing to the parliamentary commission in terms of progress of the work.

Kadaga said that it is unfortunate that during their inspection of the site last month, the contractor informed them that the construction of the new chambers is 34% complete but yesterday, Monday July 27, they were told that the chambers are 17% complete.

The chambers are being built by Roko Construction.

Kadaga and members of the parliamentary commission spent part of the day inspecting the construction activity of the new chambers.

But during their visit at the site, they were surprised to be informed that the chambers will take more time to be completed.

In their defence, Roko said the delay was caused by a change in design.

They said the initial chambers had been designed to sit 500 MPs but with the changes, the chamber will not be able to accomodate 600 MPs.

The chambers will also have office accommodation for both the staff and legislators, committee rooms, a modern gym, a lobby among others.

Roko also claimed that the works had been affected by the Covid-19 lockdown whereby they could not get in time some of the materials needed to build the chamber.

Kadaga said whatever the case, the contractor is expected to hand over the Shs 200 billion chamber to the parliamentary commission on the 27th of July 2021.

She warned of repercussions if the deadline is not met.