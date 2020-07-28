President Museveni has revealed that over the past few days, he was worried he could have contracted Coronavirus.

Museveni made the revelation at ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM)where he was nominated as the party’s sole presidential candidate for the 2021 general elections.

Speaking with a hoarse voice, Museveni apologised and said he is having trouble projecting his voice following suffering a sore throat.

“I apologise for the hoarse voice, I had some sore throat. My first fear was that I had got coronavirus, so I called the doctors to take a sample,” he said.

Museveni said his sample was taken on Sunday for COVID-19 and “they (doctors) came back later and said I did not have coronavirus.”

He said doctors found he had acquired a bacteria infection which resulted from speaking through the face mask over a long period of time.

“I have been taking ginger, lemon and some honey and now the voice will sort itself out,” he added.

President Museveni has repeatedly urged Ugandans to take the Covid-19 disease seriously. He has advocated for strict adherence to the Standards of Operation (SOPs) agreed upon by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Health (MoH) as crucial to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

These SOPs include washing hands frequently, maintaining a social distance of at least two metres while out in public and wearing a face mask at all times when interacting with other people outside one’s home.

President Museveni has been seen publicly to follow these guidelines. He also reiterates these SOPs in all his latest addresses to the nation on the progress of the country’s fight to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Uganda’s confirmed COVID-19 cases presently stand at 1,135 persons with two confirmed deaths.