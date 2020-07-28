Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago has said he has not joined Forum for Democratic Change as a political schemer.

Lukwago was on Tuesday morning officially unveiled as a member of the biggest opposition party in the country at a function held at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi as he ditched Democratic Party.

Many have since labelled him as a schemer.

However, speaking after being unveiled as a new FDC member, Lukwago said he had joined the party at his own will without being forced.

“I have taken this decision of joining FDC as a seasoned politician and not as a seasonal one. I respect people’s decisions and they should respect mine . I am an adult of sound mind at 50 years. I reiterate that Najjanankumbi is my home,” Lukwago said.

Following reports that the Kampala Lord Mayor was to be unveiled as an FDC member, many have since speculated that Lukwago will be unveiled as the party’s flag bearer in the forthcoming presidential election.

However, Lukwago took a swipe at speculators whom he said think he is politically scheming for something bigger by joining the biggest opposition party in Uganda.

“I am at peace with my conscience in good and bad times, in sickness and health, in swallowing teargas and eating watermelons. In all these difficult situations in getting beaten and detained we shall always move together with FDC,”Lukwago said.

“I am not in FDC to get a meal card, or pick groceries. My record since Reform Agenda times is that we have been together until today when I am deputy president. I am here to join fighters in the struggle to remove President Museveni.”

Lukwago noted that the decision to choose the party flag bearer will depend on what the FDC constitution says.

Time in DP

Lukwago said whereas he was a life member of the Democratic Party, that will always remain in history but also part of his curriculum vitae in the politics of the country.

“I was given life membership card, it is now a souvenir, it will always remain in archives. I am convinced that now is the time to move on and open a new chapter in my political career,” he said.

The deputy president in the People’s Government said he has taken the decision to join the biggest opposition political party in the country as an adult of sound and on his own will.

Having fallen out with the party in 2010 after the election of Norbert Mao as DP president general during a chaotic delegates conference in Mbale analysts say the relationship between Lukwago and his mother party has never been normal again.

However, speaking at his unveiling in FDC, Lukwago refused to divulge reasons behind is move from DP.