Comedy group Bizonto and musician Gerald Kiweewa have finally been set free after almost five days in prison.

The group was arrested on Friday morning when police picked them from Radio Simba offices in Kampala before charging them for sectarianism.

There release follows a court order from Her Worship Stella Maris Odong of the Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court calling for their unconditional release.

The senior magistrate said that, “It is hereby ordered that Gerald Kiweewa, Sabakaki Simon, Sserwanja Julius, Mbabali Maliseri and Simatono Gold Kay aliaa Jjaja Zonto who have been detained at Special Investigationa Unit (SIU) Kireka since 23rd July 2020 be unconditionally released.”

Shamim Malende, who was one of their lawyers, told Nile Post that police failed to pin any criminal offense against the group but instead held them on trumped up charges of sectarianism.

Last week police arrested musician Gerald Kiwewa following what they claimed were complaints from former ICT minister and MP Idah Nantaba. In a follow up interview, Nantaba however denied filing any complaint against the Kadongokamu musician who penned a song entitled Nantaba.

Nantaba said that, “I am not the the only Nantaba in the country and any musician is free to sing about anything they want. I am wondering who the complainant is because I have not told police to arrest him.”

In response, CID spokesperson Charles Twine said that CID had initiated the arrest because they have a legal mandate to arrest anyone they suspect to have committed or about to commit a crime even in the absence of complainant.