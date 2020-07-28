The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Uganda Police has claimed that Radio Simba presenters who go by their stage name Bizonto, could have a mental problem.

According to the CID spokesperson Charles Twine, the group of four that was arrested last week on Friday, are still under detention until their case file is handled by the Director for Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Twine says the CID police sought advice from the DPP regarding charging the Bizonto group in court because they are not sure of their mental soundness.

“The name Zonto means someone who has a problem with their heads, so we can not take it for granted because we may take them to court and the court claims they are not mentally sound. We thought about it and sought advice,” Twine said.

“The file is with the DPP who will advise on the next course of action,” he added.

The four presenters known for their stage name Bizonto loosely translated as “the foolish) including Ssabakaki Simon Peter, Julius Sserwanja, Marcel Mbabali, and Gold Kimatono recently released a satirical skit in which they mentioned several heads of government institutions denoting how they all hail from the western part of the country.

In their skit, the group mentioned President Museveni, Electoral Commission, UNRA, Uganda Prisons, URA, NSSF, Ministry of Finance, ISO, and CMI bosses.