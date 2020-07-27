Kampala socialite, Suleiman Kabangala Mbuga, commonly known as SK Mbuga has recorded a statement at police in regards to violation of the presidential directives to control the spread of Coronavirus.

Mbuga last week organized a birthday party for his wife, Vivian Mbuga that was attended by over 30 guests in violation of the government guidelines in regards social distancing.

However, according to the deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, Mbuga was summoned to appear at Kabalagala police.

“The territorial Police of Kabalagala have today opened up inquiries on the video circulating on social media that shows Mbuga hosting a lovish party flouting Ministry of Health guidelines at a place believed to be his residence in Buziga, a Kampala suburb,”Owoyesigyire said.

“Police summoned him and he presented himself at Kabalagala Police where he is currently being processed on charges of doing a negligent act likely to spread an infection of disease.”

Police in a joint operation with the military on Sunday rounded up over 22 revelers who were found at La Venti bar in Najeera, Wakiso district.

The development comes at a time when Uganda has recorded the second Coronavirus death since the first case was reported in March.

President Museveni recently warned Ugandans against laxity saying this would be detrimental in the fight against the pandemic.