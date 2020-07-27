NRM district chairpersons throughout the country have unanimously endorsed Rebecca Kadaga as their choice for the party’s second vice-chairperson at the Central Executive Committee.

The endorsement was done on Sunday afternoon as Kadaga met the district chairpersons at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.

“You have done a lot to transform lives especially for women in Uganda. You were one of the pioneers of the campaign against Female Genital Mutilation and the campaign that started with one district spread to over 20 districts until we got a law against Female Genital Mutilation in the country,” said Beatrice Chelangat, from Sebei who moved the motion.

She insisted that it is high time Kadaga is rewarded for her efforts to elevate the status of women in the country.

Ongole James Michael from Teso told the meeting that Kadaga is among the few politicians in the country who are straight forward in whatever they do.

“You have a straight forward nature of doing things. You dont beat about the bush even when dealing with parliament. We need continuity of the NRM agenda through you . It is a very lame reason for anyone to deny you right to stand again becasue of your age because it is naturally given and no one can stop it,” said Ongole.

“When an old person picks a hoe he knows how and where to weed in the garden. No one should tell them what to do. If you have ticked every box , why don’t we return you to the position of the NRM vice chairperson!”

The Rubaga NRM vice-chairperson, Justine Buchana said for the strides the country has made in terms of women emancipation, Kadaga has greatly contributed to the feat.

“When you stand in parliament, you fight for women rights. If we have carried Museveni as our candidate for NRM chairperson seat who is 70, why cant we carry you(Kadaga) who is only 60,”Buchana said.

Speaking in response, Kadaga told the meeting that she has offered herself to continue serving not only the NRM members but the entire population in the country.

“I have travelled all over Uganda to get first-hand information about issues that need to be addressed.I have been the main advocate for services especially good roads for islanders. For the first time in this country in September, islands will get boat ambulances because of my campaign,”Kadaga said.

She noted that she will continue fighting for the people.

Kadaga is seeking re-election as the NRM second vice-chairperson and she faces opposition from State Minister for Lands, Persis Namuganza in the forthcoming party primaries as the race for top Central Executive Committee positions takes shape.

According to the NRM electoral commission roadmap, between August 7 and 8, 2020, the party will hold its National Delegates’ conference in line with Covid-19 guidelines to elect the presidential flag bearer, national chairperson and vice-chairpersons.