The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba has urged all performing artists who have been issued with the new guidelines on their performances to remain calm.

Her comments come shortly after some artists and stakeholders in the entertainment industry protested the new regulatory proposals that require them to submit their works and scripts for review and approval by government.

These artists think that the regulations is not fair and they are politically driven.

But while speaking to the media at the weekend, Nabakooba said that the regulations were not brought in bad faith as claimed by some artists.

She said in case of any issue government is ready to listen to everybody in the Industry.

“These regulations were done in 2018 and 2019 and they were only laid before parliament this year so this means that a number of consultations could have been made, “she said.

She said that government is ready to engage all artists so that their issues are amicably addressed.

“They could have been engaged but we shall engage them again so that we understand their concerns but as of noW we have not received any concern from anybody challenging any of the provisions in the regulations,”she said.

Nabakooba also called on radio broadcasters not to worry about the new license regulations because they are intended to the better of the broadcasting industry.

“We revised the license fees and they were supposed to begin this financial year which is July. You have to renew your license and fit in the new licensing regime in which the ministry and UCC put in place,” he said.

Nabakooba also urged boda boda riders to follow the guidelines stipulated for the formal resumption of passenger services on boda bodas.

She explained that the guidelines are intended to ensure the safety of both the rider and passenger.