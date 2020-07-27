The government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo, has sounded a strong warning to media practitioners and politicians that government is going to be very ‘decisive’ with any one promoting sectarianism.

While addressing the press at the Uganda Media Centre on Monday, Opondo said that, “our history shows that we had tribes killing fellow tribe mates” and government is not going to relax on anyone resurrecting sectarianism tendencies in the country.

“We don’t want to go down a path our neighbors have gone, especially with no specific proof,”

“We want to implore you the media, and the politicians that the government is going to be very decisive, very firm with anyone resurrecting sectarianism tendencies,” Ofwono Opondo said.

Opondo said that every tribe in the country has ever been in command of the respective sectors and therefore it is not useful to look at one leader and go ahead and say that sector’s service is sectarian.

He called upon the media and politicians to instead use their platforms for good programs that will benefit and steer the country forward.

Opondo’s warning follows arrests of the “Bizonto” comedy group last week and they now face charges of promoting sectarianism.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga while addressing a security press conference earlier today said that their files have already been submitted to the DPP office and police is awaiting them to sanctioned.

Enanga said that, “The group is expected to appear in court today before the 48 hours law elapses. If they don’t appear, then they might benefit from the police bond which is their right.”

Veteran talk show host, Basajjamivule was also picked from Baba TV offices in Ntinda on Monday where he hosts a morning show called ‘Fumintiriza.’

Enanga said that police through their media crimes department and cyber crimes unit are evaluating a number of videos that could drive the country into anarchy due to their sectarian tendencies and warned the public against promoting such content.